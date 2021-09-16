Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 1,322,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 526.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Nexteer Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.