NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

