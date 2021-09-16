NFT Alley Hits One Day Volume of $275,051.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $327,634.53 and approximately $275,051.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.16 or 0.07458705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,655.23 or 1.00036745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.50 or 0.00857521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

