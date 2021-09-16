NFT Index (NFTI) Price Tops $1,296.20

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,296.20 or 0.02719673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $91,208.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

