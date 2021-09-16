NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $76,485.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $76,485.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

