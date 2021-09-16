NFTify Price Hits $0.0460 on Major Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $936,630.99 and approximately $14,852.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00175534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.68 or 0.07415104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,905.16 or 0.99846434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00859899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

