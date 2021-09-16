NFTX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.50 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. NFTX has a market capitalization of $100.28 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $213.21 or 0.00448805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

