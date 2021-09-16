Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.12% of Avantor worth $24,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. 103,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,447. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $3,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,179,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,525,239.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

