Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for about 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.74% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after acquiring an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 7,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,874. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

