Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 20,232 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Twist Bioscience comprises approximately 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Twist Bioscience worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,266. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $7,095,253.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,053 shares of company stock worth $17,406,452. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

