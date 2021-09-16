Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. argenx makes up 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of argenx worth $23,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $319.96. 1,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,929. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $234.54 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.42.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. Analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.08.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

