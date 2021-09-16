Nicholas Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Management worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

