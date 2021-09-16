Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $11.13 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,491 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,462,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

