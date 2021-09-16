Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $13.87 Million Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 1.29% of 908 Devices worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 623.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 168,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,566. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,351 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.