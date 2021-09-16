Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Oak Street Health comprises about 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Oak Street Health worth $22,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 18,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at $481,982,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,928 shares of company stock valued at $49,272,055 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

