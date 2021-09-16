Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 1.32% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 928,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 334,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIL. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,999. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

