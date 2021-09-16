Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech comprises 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.41% of Krystal Biotech worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 827.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of KRYS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

