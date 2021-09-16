Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,480 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $19,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after buying an additional 456,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,244,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after buying an additional 330,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $53,195.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,107.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.