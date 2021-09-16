Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.88. 9,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,146. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.41, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock worth $6,308,735. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

