Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.47% of TG Therapeutics worth $25,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after acquiring an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after acquiring an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,603,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 26,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,360. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

