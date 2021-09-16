Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,252,000 after buying an additional 170,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.96. 128,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

