Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,352 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $612.26. 49,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $296.17 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

