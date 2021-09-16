Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 27,284 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,284 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of Guardant Health worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,158. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,184. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

