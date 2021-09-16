Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 42,792 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,792 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 71.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,161. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

