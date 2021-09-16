Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,413.12

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,413.12 ($18.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,481.61 ($19.36). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 7,049 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of £528.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,413.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

