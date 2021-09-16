Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Update

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the August 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 290.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS NICXF remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Nicox has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

