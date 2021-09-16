Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Up 48% Over Last Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and $201,145.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00140723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.38 or 0.00801523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

