NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 184,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,888. NightFood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About NightFood
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.