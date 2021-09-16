NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 184,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,888. NightFood has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of a functional food line of snacks that are suitable for evening consumption. Its products are primarily in the form of nutrition bars.The company was founded by Sean J. Folkson on October 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

