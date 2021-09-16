NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $93,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.15. The company had a trading volume of 177,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The company has a market cap of $250.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

