NIKE (NKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect NIKE to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NIKE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of NIKE worth $2,678,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

