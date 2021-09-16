Nina Richardson Sells 3,000 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 561,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $852.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eargo in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

