NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NiSource stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

