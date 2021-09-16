NIX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93,782.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $93,782.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.