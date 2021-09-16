NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) & Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Critical Comparison

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NN and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50% Lincoln Electric 9.97% 41.01% 13.79%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NN and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lincoln Electric 0 3 4 0 2.57

NN presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Lincoln Electric has a consensus target price of $134.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given NN’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than Lincoln Electric.

Risk & Volatility

NN has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NN and Lincoln Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $427.53 million 0.53 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -32.63 Lincoln Electric $2.66 billion 3.01 $206.12 million $4.15 32.40

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lincoln Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats NN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The firm offers CNC plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting and brazing. It operates through the following segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Harris Products Group includes the company’s global cutting, soldering and brazing businesses as well as the retail business in the United States. The company was founded on 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

