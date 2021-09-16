Node Runners Reaches One Day Volume of $13,261.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $13,261.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $46.34 or 0.00096583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.04 or 0.00802568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

