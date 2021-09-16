Noir Market Capitalization Achieves $147,753.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $147,753.00 and $273.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00139458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00559347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,519,459 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

