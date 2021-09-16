Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.08. 70,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,145,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Nordstrom by 340.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.