Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 78,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

