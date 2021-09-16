Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 78,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
