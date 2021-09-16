North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) is Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s Largest Position

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. North American Construction Group accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.45% of North American Construction Group worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,080. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $450.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

