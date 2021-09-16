Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.75

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.75 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 154.50 ($2.02). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.97), with a volume of 14,560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of £43.74 million and a PE ratio of -5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.79.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.