NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.