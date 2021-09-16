Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 6,212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.7 days.

Shares of NWARF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,198. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWARF shares. SEB Equities upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

