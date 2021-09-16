Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP Acquires New Position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,702,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,182,000. Italk comprises approximately 42.3% of Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP owned approximately 9.66% of Italk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK remained flat at $$4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,961. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Italk Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

