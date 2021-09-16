Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Novanta worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $149.73 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $156.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.