Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $725.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $726.06 million and the lowest is $725.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

