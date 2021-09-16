Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,786 shares during the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises accounts for about 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 17,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

