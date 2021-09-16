NuCypher (NU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49.51 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $235.76 million and $49.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00144632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00847576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00047507 BTC.

NU is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,286,854,281 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

