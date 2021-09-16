Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) Insider Purchases £3,500 in Stock

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX) insider Alastair James Riddell bought 350,000 shares of Nuformix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,572.77).

Shares of LON:NFX traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.37 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,792. Nuformix plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.48 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of £8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

