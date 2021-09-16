Numeraire Price Tops $44.36 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Numeraire has a market cap of $452.39 million and approximately $30.49 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for about $44.36 or 0.00092984 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00141878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.96 or 0.00804828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,453 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,011 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

