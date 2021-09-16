Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nutrien stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

